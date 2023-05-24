Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Washington Commanders shocked the NFL world when they declined Chase Young’s fifth-year option. Despite that contract decision, head coach Ron Rivera is still expecting Young to perform admirably for the Commanders.

With Young appearing in just 12 games over the past two seasons, Washington decided not to guarantee his contract for next season. Still, Rivera believes Young will play a major role for the Commanders in the present and future, via ESPN’s John Keim.

“From what I’ve gotten in text messages and conversations, he gets it,” Rivera said of Young. “He understands it. You want to look at a great example, look at what Daron [Payne] did. Guys that produce for us we want to keep them around.

“I believe Young has adapted to it nicely,” Rivera continued. “I’ll be excited to see him when he has to be here.”

The Commanders gave Payne a massive four-year, $90 million contract this offseason. He is coming off of his first Pro Bowl appearance after setting new career-highs in sacks (11.5) and tackles (64). Payne earned his contract with his play on the field.

While injuries certainly aren’t Young’s fault, Ron Rivera is looking for a little more out of the defensive end. The past two years have seen Young accrue just 1.5 sacks and 31 tackles.

However, it wasn’t long ago that Chase Young was looked at as a future star in the NFL. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the Pro Bowl in his first year in the league. During his rookie year, Young put up 44 tackles – 10 for a loss – 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

If Young is fully healthy, he’ll have a chance to return to his rookie form. A large pay day, likely from the Commanders, would then be headed his way.