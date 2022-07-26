Ron Rivera’s strong message to Carson Wentz to start Commanders’ training camp

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made sure to give Carson Wentz a much-needed vote of confidence to start training camp.

To recall, the Indianapolis Colts traded Wentz to the Commanders in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick, a 2023 conditional third-rounder, and a 2022 second-round pick swap. He was basically unwanted by the team that sent a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 first-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles to get him last offseason.

Even more damning is the recent report saying that the Colts–during trade talks for him–said they would basically accept anyone to replace Wentz. Ouch!

Rivera, however, let Wentz know that they have a reason for trading for him. Unlike the Colts and Eagles, he is wanted by the Commanders.

Ron Rivera said he and Carson Wentz had some time together today. The coach had a simple message for the new QB on his third team in three years: You are wanted here. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 26, 2022

The frustration of the Colts with Carson Wentz is understandable. Make no mistake, he is a good QB who can produce numbers. However, fans and experts alike couldn’t help but question his consistency and ability to still carry a team to the Super Bowl.

Eagles reporter Dave Zangaro put it best when discussing what’s wrong with Wentz. In a recent episode of the “Washington Football Talk” podcast (via NBC Sports), Zangaro shared how frustrating it is to watch the veteran QB despite all the talents that he has.

“The most frustrating thing about him is you still see the glimpses of a special player,” Zangaro said. “He’s still big and strong, he still has a rocket of an arm, he can throw on the run about as well as anybody in the league, he can still buy time and he teases you with all that.

“You’ll probably see it this year, there will be moments where you look at him and go, ‘All right, that guy has top-10 talent,’ and then it feels like he just can’t get out of his own way. It’s tough to watch.”

Ron Rivera and the Commanders are willing to give Wentz a chance, and fans are certainly hoping that it’s a gamble that will pay off. For Wentz, though, it is definitely great to get that vote of confidence from the head coach. If anything, it could be the catalyst he needs to get back his usual form.