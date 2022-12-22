By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Four Washington Commanders players have just gotten terrific news — but not before getting taken on a short emotional rollercoaster ride by head coach Ron Rivera. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teams player Jeremy Reaves have all made the Pro Bowl this season, with Rivera breaking the news to them one by one.

Rivera called each player to his office and gestured as though he was going to drop a rough update before switching his mood and reaching to shake their hands to congratulate each for making it to the Pro Bowl. It was a touching sight, especially when it comes to Reaves, who was left tearing up.

get your tissues ready 🥹 watch @RiverboatRonHC tell the guys they made the Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/7rpj99EIkZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022

Reaves was understandably emotional considering how hard he worked to get to where he is now in the NFL. He went undrafted in 2018 after playing four years with the South Alabama Jaguars. Coming from a relatively small football program and successfully making his way to an NFL roster is already quite an accomplishment on its own for Reaves, but getting selected to the Pro Bowl gives him a different high.

Reaves started his NFL journey when he signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 but he was waived by the team months later. He would then sign with the then-Washington Redskins as a practice player in the same year.

A free safety, Reaves has mostly played with the special teams in 2022, seeing no fewer than 75 percent of special teams snaps in any game he’s played in so far this year.