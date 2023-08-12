For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:
Commanders’ Sam Howell drops confident take after strong preseason debut
Sam Howell "felt good" good when the Washington Commanders beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason.
The biggest takeaway from the Washington Commanders' 2023 preseason opener might be the play of Sam Howell. The Commanders starting quarterback played well in a 17-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, providing more optimism that Sam Howell can be a winning starter in the NFL.
Howell completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 77 yards and a touchdown. Any preseason results usually have to be taken with a grain of salt, but Friday was certainly a positive sign for the Commanders.
“I felt good,” Howell said, via The Washington Post. “I knew the plays we were going to call — we kind of keep it simple in the preseason — and I felt really good about the plays. I feel like I did a pretty good job from an execution standpoint. I went into the game with a lot of confidence, and I think my comfortability showed tonight.”
Washington really doesn't know what it will get when Howell is its starting quarterback for a full season. A fifth-round pick in last year's draft, Howell didn't play until the final week of the season when the Commanders were already eliminated from contention. Howell went 11-19 for 169 yards in a 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He threw one touchdown pass and one interception.
The Commanders might be an above-average quarterback away from becoming a real threat in the NFC. Washington has been stuck in the middle of the pack since Ron Rivera was hired as the head coach. A combination of less-than-stellar quarterbacks has led the team to either seven or eight wins in each of the last three seasons.