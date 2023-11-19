The Washington Commanders' standout second year quarterback Sam Howell draws high praise from franchise legend Joe Theismann

In a thrilling turn of events for the Washington Commanders, second-year quarterback Sam Howell has defied all odds and expectations to become one of the most prolific passers in the league. Hi performance has been turning eyes over the past few weeks and recently garnered high praise from none other than franchise legend Joe Theismann. The seasoned football icon offered a concise yet impactful seven-word take on Howell's 2023 campaign, stating, “I love the way Sam is playing” per John Keim of ESPN.

Howell's exceptional performance on the field has not gone unnoticed, especially considering his current status as the NFL's league leader in passing yards. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is Howell's resilience, as he has faced the most sacks among all quarterbacks. Despite the constant pressure, Howell has not only maintained his composure but has also excelled in his passing game, leading the Commanders to a record just below .500.

For a young quarterback like Sam Howell, receiving admiration from a Commanders icon like Joe Theismann must carry significant weight. Theismann, who led the team to a Super Bowl victory and earned the league's Most Valuable Player award during his tenure, understands the challenges and triumphs of quarterbacking in the NFL.

The nod from Theismann is not just an acknowledgment of Sam Howell's statistics but a recognition of the grit and skill he brings to the field. In the football landscape, gaining praise from a legendary figure like Theismann undoubtedly boosts Howell's confidence and solidifies his growing reputation as a standout quarterback for the Commanders in the 2023 season.