Terry McLaurin better eat well amid Commanders injury updates

The Washington Commanders wide receiver room could be severely understaffed heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Terry McLaurin could be the only normal starter ready to go.

Commanders WRs Curtis Samuel (illness) and Jahan Dotson (hamstring) each missed their second straight day of practice today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2022

Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who has been a touchdown machine for this Commanders offense, is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. Head coach Ron Rivera anticipates that he could be out for at least a couple of games.

Curtis Samuel, who has looked like the Commanders best pass catcher so far, has missed the last two days of practice. He is currently dealing with an illness. This brings into question if he will be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup.

Through the first four games, all three Commanders receivers have looked solid. The trio has combined for 52 receptions for 623 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

But if they are forced to go into a matchup missing both Samuel and Dotson, they will be fighting a battle on the offensive side of the ball.

The Commanders offense has struggled heavily this season. They are averaging just 18.3 points per game this season. Along with this, they have scored just 10 total offensive touchdowns. And six of these trips to the end zone have come from Dotson and Samuel.

With the emergence of other pass catchers on this Commanders roster, McLaurin is off to a slower start than anticipated. He has been targeted by quarterback Carson Wentz just 27 times. With this, he has caught 14 receptions for 250 receiving yards and just one touchdown.

If Terry McLaurin heads into Week 5 as the primary receiving option, he could be in line for a massive performance. While it may not be the situation that the Commanders were looking for, it may be the only option for the offense. They will have to lean on his just as they did last season.