Terry McLaurin was at least able to take things lightly after seeing his Commanders decimated by the Dolphins in Week 13.

Nothing seemed to go right for the Washington Commanders against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Even star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was left out of the Commanders box score.

Washington fell 45-15, dropping to 4-9 on the season. McLaurin was held without a catch. But while he didn't get his hands on the ball, McLaurin still stayed busy against the Dolphins, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

“I ran a lot of cardio today,” McLaurin said.

While he was able to make light of the situation, Washington not even getting McLaurin involved proves the offense's inefficacies in Week 13. Curtis Samuel ended up leading the team in receiving with four catches for 65 yards. However, one of his receptions went for 33 yards.

The same could be said for running back Antonio Gibson. While he was second on the team in receiving yards with 37, 32 of those yards came on one catch. Samuel and Gibson were the only receivers with 30+ yards as quarter Sam Howell completed just 12-of-23 passes for 127 yards and an interception.

Terry McLaurin is at the center of Washington's pass game. Heading into Week 13, he led the team with 60 receptions and 694 yards. The Commanders pass offense as a whole wasn't too shabby either, ranking eighth in the NFL by averaging 247 yards per game.

Still, something went very wrong for Terry McLaurin and company against the Dolphins. At 4-9, Washington doesn't have much hopes for the postseason. Ahead of an offseason that could see multiple changes, one of the Commanders' biggest goals should be ensuring McLaurin doesn't go catchless again.