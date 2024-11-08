Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin doesn't feel like he's coming to work. That's because “work” feels far different under the Dan Quinn regime. McLaurin shared some strong details about the major changes happening for the 7-2 Commanders on Thursday. He dove into how practices flow now via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

“Practice during the week doesn't feel like work,” McLaurin began. “I've been in situations where the week can feel like such a grind and [is] really tough on you mentally and physically.”

The leading receiver added that practices come with a new “purpose” in D.C. under the new head coach Quinn.

“We get our work in here, but at the same time, there's such a purpose in the way we practice,” McLaurin said. “I feel like we're always prepared for what's to come.”

Washington is now prepared for anything per McLaurin's words, regardless if the defense or offense “does something a little different.”

McLaurin added: “Our competitiveness and the way we're being trained each and every day allows us to rise to the occasion and be ready for whatever comes on Sunday.”

The four-time 1,000-yard wideout just illustrated a picture painting a more loose atmosphere for work. McLaurin's words sound like Quinn created a workplace where players are more jovial. But also better prepared heading into Sundays.

McLaurin never shared these kinds of sentiments when Ron Rivera was head coach. Or even when he suited up for Jay Gruden in his 2019 rookie season.

How strong is Terry McLaurin's 2024 season with Commanders?

There's another reason behind McLaurin and the Commanders' strong start. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has sparked a new fire under the franchise. Daniels has built strong cohesion right away with the Pro Bowl WR too.

The new QB lifted McLaurin past the 100-yard mark three times already this season. That includes the epic five-catch, 125-yard outing against the Chicago Bears — which ended in that uncanny final Hail Mary touchdown to Noah Brown on Oct. 27.

Daniels ensures McLaurin gets his touches on offense. The 29-year-old has grabbed six receptions in three different games this season. McLaurin also reeled in seven catches in the 42-14 rout of the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 29.

The new Daniels/McLaurin collaboration places Washington at No. 3 in total yards of offense. The Commanders also rank third in scoring offense, as they've piled up 263 points to average 29.2 points per game.

That means McLaurin and Washington are already 66 points away from tying their point total of 2023. Washington fell to 25th in scoring last season.

On McLaurin's end, he's 402 yards away from completing his fifth straight 1,000-yard season. This time, he's playing for one of the NFC's best teams, plus walking into a changed workplace for the first time in his six-year career.

McLaurin and the Commanders now get the 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers in a marquee Sunday morning showdown at home. The NFC East leaders and the veteran WR are currently 2.5-point favorites to beat the Steelers, who are leading the AFC North.