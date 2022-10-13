Commanders call fake news on ESPN’s latest bombshell Daniel Snyder report

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder continues to be under investigation for sexual misconduct and harassment. That means he’s still in the spotlight, with ESPN even writing a lengthy article about everything Snyder has done in the past and how he has “dirt” on fellow owners in the NFL and Roger Goodell, who know “not to f*ck with him”.

By no surprise, the Commanders franchise has fired back at this piece, saying none of what is said is actually true. Via Matthew Paras:

From a team spokesperson on the ESPN Snyder report: “It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

Snyder also reportedly played a huge part in the team acquiring Carson Wentz, despite agreeing to stay away from day-to-day activities and leave them to his wife, Tanya. Needless to say, the start of the season with Wentz at the helm hasn’t been great, sitting at 1-4.

It appears Rivera was also an advocate for bringing in Wentz, with the Commanders sending this statement to ESPN on behalf of the HC. Via Ben Standig:

Statement from Ron Rivera: “Prior to the start of free agency, I went to Dan and Tanya’s home and told them Carson Wentz was one of the quarterbacks at the top of our list, and as always, the Snyders were supportive of our vision for building this roster.”

To be honest, it’s hard to imagine Rivera said that when he blatantly said recently that quarterback is the team’s problem right now. Moral of the story? This franchise is in shambles.