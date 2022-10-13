Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise

Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.

According to Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson of ESPN, Snyder pushed for the Commanders to trade for Wentz despite his previous agreement to stay away from the franchise’s day-to-day operations.

“Current and former team executives say Snyder is still far more involved running the club than most realize,” writes ESPN, “imploring football decision-makers last March to trade for quarterback Carson Wentz — despite a deal he made with Goodell in July 2021, when he was also fined $10 million, to give up day-to-day management to his wife, Tanya.”

The Commanders traded a second-round, third-round, and conditional 2023 pick to land Wentz and two draft picks from the Indianapolis Colts. In five games this season, he has thrown for 1,390 yards, 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions while completing 62.9 percent of his attempts. Washington is 1-4 so far this season with their new quarterback.

Daniel Snyder is currently running afoul with the league and other NFL team owners. He is claiming he has “dirt” on fellow owners and commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL has yet to remove Snyder, who has owned the Washington franchise since 1999, despite countless scandals throughout his tenure as the team’s owner.