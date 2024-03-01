With a new general manager and coaching staff, the Washington Commanders are poised to go through numerous changes ahead of the 2023 season. Offensive line is one area the Commanders will be focused on improving.
But before they make any additions, Washington has released starting left tackle Charles Leno, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Leno is soon expected to undergo hip surgery.
The left tackle had been with the Commanders since 2021, starting 47 games. He earned a solid 72.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. However, there weren't many positives for Washington's offensive line in 2023. The Commanders saved close to $12 by releasing Leno. Adam Peters and company are looking to go in a complete different direction as they build Washington's new roster.
The Commanders took a chance on Sam Howell at quarterback in 2023. Things didn't necessarily go to plan, as he went 4-13 as a starter, throwing exactly 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. While Washington is now poised to move on from Howell, his offensive line didn't give him many opportunities to make a name for himself.
As a whole, Washington let up 65 sacks in 2023, second-most to only the New York Giants. Howell alone took every single sack, beating out Bryce Young by three for the most in 2023. Howell and Young were the only two quarterbacks with 60+ sacks taken.
Charles Leno might not have been the biggest problem for Washington. However, the Commanders understand that numerous changes needed to be made. Leno will now undergo surgery and search for his next NFL team. The Commanders will work on building out their offensive line while trying to find a quarterback to play behind it.