The Commanders could use all the cap space they can get this offseason.

The Washington Commanders have begun the transition to a new era.

With new ownership in town, they have hired new head coach Dan Quinn to usher the team into this new era. The former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator will have a lot of toys to play with in the nation's capital. The Commanders have the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and five picks through the first three rounds. They also have over $86 million in cap space at their disposal and could create even more by cutting players on their current roster.

Washington may not feel the need to do that with so much cap space already in hand, but with a potential franchise quarterback waiting in the wings in either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, it's never too early to build a roster that maximizes the advantages of an elite young signal-caller on their rookie contract. The Commanders are well positioned to do that. They could be even more well positioned to build around Williams or Maye if they shed these players' salaries before free agency begins.

Logan Thomas, Tight End

Logan Thomas was a bigger part of Washington's offense than anticipated last season. In 16 games, he racked up 78 targets, hauling in 55 of them for 496 yards and four touchdowns. Those four scores were tied with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson and Brian Robinson Jr. for the most on the team in 2023.

However, Thomas wasn't very efficient with those targets and playing time. He averaged 0.97 yards per route run in 2023, which ranked 34th among tight ends, according to playerprofiler.com. That was despite running 511 routes, which ranked third among tight ends. His 6.3 yards per target also ranked 34th among tight ends. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy featured Travis Kelce during his time with the Kansas City City and continued to prioritize tight ends in Washington. Unfortunately for him, he did not have Kelce at his disposal.

Thomas was not one of the better tight ends in 2023, and the Commanders have a path to move on from him in 2024. The Commanders could save just over $6.5 million if they release Thomas in the offseason. With cap space and draft capital to acquire a more explosive option at that position, it shouldn't surprise anyone if Washington moves on from Thomas.

Andrew Wylie, Right Tackle

Andrew Wylie was brought in from Kansas City to help with the transition to Bieniemy as offensive coordinator. But Wylie struggled mightily in his debut campaign, which could end up being his lone season with Washington. The Commanders can save roughly $4.25 million if they cut Wylie after June 1st.

Washington has plenty of avenues to improve on an offensive line that was mediocre last season. They ranked 14th in pass block win rate and 22nd in run block win rate, according to ESPN. Wylie's right tackle post stands out as the most notable spot they can improve upon. He's a player to watch as a cut candidate.

Charles Leno Jr., Left Tackle

Charles Leno Jr. was one of the bright spots on Washington's offensive line in 2023. However, the Commanders could save $12 million if they use a post-June 1st designation to waive Leno.

This upcoming draft is deep with tackle prospects. If Washington is able to snag one they believe can be their long-term tackle and blindside protector of Williams or Maye, it doesn't seem all that farfetched Leno could be on the way out.