The Washington Commanders are 1-0 to start the 2022 NFL season. With a road matchup against the Detroit Lions on deck, they will look to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2011. Unfortunately, star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen may not be ready to go.

The Commanders announced that Allen is questionable to play in Week 2 due to a groin issue. They elevated defensive tackle Benning Potoa’e from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. According to Matthew Paras of The Washington Times, Allen is still expected to play.

We have made multiple roster moves:

–Elevated G Wes Martin and DT Benning Potoa’e from the practice squad

–DT Jonathan Allen (groin) added to the game status report as questionable pic.twitter.com/efD8WZax2W — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2022

With Chase Young already sidelined for at least three more games, including Sunday’s bout with the Lions, the Commanders can ill afford another one of their key defensive lineman against a team that just rushed for 181 total yards in Week 1.

Jonathan Allen tallied nine sacks last season as he made his first Pro Bowl. The 27-year-old had 62 total tackles, 10 of them for loss, as well as 30 quarterback hits. His absence, should it occur, will be tough to overcome for the Commanders. Even if he plays, he could be hobbled due to his injury.

The Lions gave the Philadelphia Eagles, one of the NFC’s Super Bowl favorites, a very tough performance in Week 1. The Commanders almost blew it in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Washington will have to be strong on both sides of the ball in order to come out on top.