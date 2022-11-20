Published November 20, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

There’s a new sheriff in Washington. Amid his torrid stretch over the last few games, the Washington Commanders are promoting Taylor Heinicke to the starting quarterback role over Carson Wentz, league sources tell Ian Rapoport. Heinicke, who started in 15 games for Washington last season, has led the team to three wins in the last four games.

“Heinicke will start today against the Texans, with Carson Wentz not quite ready to return from his finger injury. And as one source explained, Heinicke will remain the starting QB until he’s not. In other words, until there is no choice but to make a move.”

Taylor Heinicke filled in for Carson Wentz after the latter suffered an injury in Week 6. Since then, the Commanders have won games against the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, and the previously-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Heinicke’s performance in the last few games has given the team confidence in the former backup.

The Commanders currently sport a 5-5 record, putting them in last place in the NFC East. With how closely these teams have played in the last few weeks, though, it’s not a stretch to say that Washington could make a late playoff push. Securing a win over the lowly Houston Texans would further help their cause.

As for Carson Wentz, the future is quite unclear for the former second-overall pick. The Commanders picked him up to replace Taylor Heinicke in the offseason. Unfortunately, he could only muster up a 2-4 record before his injury. Barring a catastrophic collapse by Heinicke, Wentz will likely ride the pine for the rest of the season.