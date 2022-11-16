Published November 16, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 5 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football, dropping a home game to their division rival, the Washington Commanders, 32-21. The Eagles entered the game 8-0 and were the only team in football that had not trailed in the second half at any point this season. They had followed a very consistent formula. The Eagles would get an early lead, play great defense and bleed the clock with a great running game.

But on Monday, things were different. The Eagles trailed 20-14 at halftime. The defense did not play particularly well, especially on third down. The Commanders converted 12 of 21 third downs, which led to them holding the ball for an incredible 40 minutes.

Despite barely seeing the field, the Eagles offense still moved the football when they had it. But the turnover bug finally hit them as QB Jalen Hurts tossed an interception and the Eagles fumbled two other times. It was the first game they lost the turnover battle this season. Nick Sirianni had the appropriate response blasting his team after the loss. But anytime a team is undefeated this late into the season, expectations are really high. That tends to breed a lot of criticism after the first loss. This is no exception.

Here are five of the biggest overreactions to the Eagles losing to the Commanders.

1. The refs cost the Eagles the game

Early in the 4th quarter with the Eagles trailing 23-21, Hurts found his tight end Dallas Goedert on a first down. However, before Goedert went to the ground he was stripped of the football. The turnover led to a Commanders field goal. But upon looking at the replay, Goedert clearly had his facemask ripped before he fumbled.

This absolutely should have been flagged as a personal foul. But the refs missed it. That left Eagles fans, or just football fans in general, crying wolf.

The Real MVP of Commanders vs Eagles pic.twitter.com/JIxU9ARGbE — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) November 15, 2022

Yes, that was a big play in the game. But it was far from the reason the Eagles lost. The Commanders were the more physical team missed penalties happen. It’s a part of the game. This football game was not decided by the officials.

2. Philly’s home field advantage is in question

Now that the Eagles have suffered their first loss, we can take a realistic look at home field advantage for the playoffs. The Eagles, despite losing Monday, are still the top seed in the NFC. They are tied with the Minnesota Vikings at 8-1 but hold the tie-breaker via their blowout win Week 2.

The Eagles face the 29th most difficult schedule the rest of the season. They only teams with a winning record on their remaining schedule are the New York Giants (2), Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans. Both games against the Giants will obviously be massive but the Eagles should be favored to win both of those games. They still have the inside track at the first-round bye and home field.

3. Eagles rush defense was exposed

One of the biggest overreactions to Monday night’s game was people calling out the Eagles rush defense. After all, the Commanders ran the ball for 152 yards in the win. But Philadelphia was without their first round defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve last week with an ankle injury.

His presence, or lack thereof, cannot be understated.

How much do the Eagles miss Jordan Davis in Run Defense? 😮 Jordan on the field:

3.87 yards/carry Jordan off the field:

5.10 yards/carry pic.twitter.com/HXP9Wxy9L5 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 15, 2022

With Davis on the field, the Eagles allow 3.87 yards per carry. When he isn’t there, that number balloons to 5.10. That is a massive difference when that massive man is missing. The Eagles top pick is however expected to return later this season.

But even Monday night, it’s not as bad as it looked. The Commanders ran the ball 49 times. Yes, you read that correctly. They ran it 49 times for the 152 yards. The Eagles still made them work for everything they got. The longest rush of the night was just 11 yards.

4. Jalen Hurts drops in MVP race

Coming into Week 10, Hurts has been considered possibly the front runner for NFL MVP. However, after the Eagles’ first loss, some fans seemed to put the loss on him. But it’s nearly impossible to square that take. The one interception he threw, he dropped perfectly into A.J. Brown’s hands nearly 50 yards downfield. The ball went off his hands and into the Commanders’.

For the season, Hurts has accounted for 21 touchdowns (14 passing and seven rushing) and only has three interceptions. He is completing nearly 68 percent of his passes, which ranks among the league leaders. Things are about to get more difficult for him and the Eagles offense with the latest Dallas Goedert news.

Goedert is slated to miss an extended amount of time with a shoulder injury sustained Monday. Goedert has been a critical target for Hurts over the middle. It is possible it has serious ramifications but through Week 10, Hurts is easily an MVP candidate still.

5. Eagles aren’t the best team in football

Now that they have lost, all of the haters are coming out of the woodwork. Suddenly the Chiefs, or Bills, or even Dolphins are being talked about as a more complete team than the Eagles. That’s flat out ridiculous.

Philadelphia is still by far the most balanced team in the NFL. They rank inside the top 10 in every major offensive and defensive statistic. They have a Pro Bowl level player at almost every position on both sides of the ball. There is no real weakness on this team.

Meanwhile, we have seen the Chiefs secondary get shredded a couple times. The Bills obviously have a ton of issues right now. Hurts and the Eagles still have plenty to prove, but all of that exists in the playoffs. Right now, there is still no better, more complete team in the NFL than the Eagles.