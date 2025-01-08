The NFL playoffs are almost here, and the Washington Commanders have a tricky road matchup in the first round as they will travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Commanders received some positive injury news ahead of the matchup as it is looking like cornerback Marshon Lattimore is on track to play. Washington acquired Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints earlier this season, so this is a big matchup for him as he will be going up against a former division rival.

“Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) was a full participant at practice today and there’s a lot of optimism in Washington that he will play and start vs. Tampa Bay this weekend,” Jonathan Jones said in a post.

Marshon Lattimore started the season with the Saints and he had played in New Orleans his entire career from 2017 until this season. He has played just two games with the Commanders this year after making the move. Lattimore's first game was actually against the Saints, and then he last played on December 22nd against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lattimore is currently battling a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he is making good progress and should be able to go this weekend. He is already fully participating at practice and there are still four days until the game. He should be good to go.

So far this season, Lattimore has racked up 34 total tackles in nine games. He also has five passes defended.

Going on the road and winning a playoff game is no easy task, especially with a rookie quarterback. The Commanders are going to have their hands full this weekend in Tampa, and they are going to need Lattimore as they need all hands on deck in this one, especially to stop the prolific Buccaneers offense led by Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans. This is going to be an exciting matchup.

There will be four other playoff games before the Commanders and Buccaneers go to battle as they received the Sunday night slate. The Los Angeles Chargers are kicking things off on Saturday afternoon followed by a Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens clash on Saturday night. The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills will get things started on Sunday, and the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will square off before Washington and Tampa Bay. There is one game on Monday as well as the Minnesota Vikings will be going on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

The Commanders and Buccaneers will kick their Wild Card matchup off at 8:00 ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday night, and the game will be airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The Buccaneers are currently favored by three points, but having Marshon Lattimore back could help propel the Commanders to a win as road underdogs.