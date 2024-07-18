The Washington Commanders are entering a new era of ownership. Team President Jason Wright and owner Josh Harris have agreed on one of the biggest overhauls in terms of leadership post-Dan Snyder. However, it looks like one of these two is going to have to leave the organization. Who will collaborate with Dan Quinn and Adam Peters starting next season then?

The Commanders are letting go of Jason Wright by the end of the 2024-25 season, per Nick Jhabvala and Mark Maske of The Washington Post. He was the first black team president that the league got to know. Wright was brought in by Dan Snyder to create a better culture for the squad. However, the outgoing Commanders' team president posits that he knew that this role was going to be temporary when he accepted it.

“I knew I was walking into a, we’ll call it a ‘situation in transition. That’s a diplomatic way to talk about it. And I knew that it was going to be filled with challenges. I guess what I discovered is that they were different challenges than I expected. Nothing was exactly how I expected it to be,” Wright declared.

This now adds to the moves that Josh Harris has been executing to cleanse the Commanders of the maneuvers that Snyder executed within the franchise. Harris, after purchasing the team with a whopping $6.05 billion, has also removed Ron Rivera from his head coaching post. Dan Quinn was then brought in to be the next head honcho for the Commanders. Meanwhile, Adam Peters now holds the keys to the front office as the team's general manager.

In the 2024-25 season, Wright will hold a role to help in the transition. He will be a senior adviser. This means that he retains some of the official duties of the Commanders team president, albeit with more supervision and focus on building their future.

Commanders part ways with Jason Wright

Despite the decision, Wright was very thankful for the opportunity that was given to him by the Commanders. After his role ends with them, he might even be looking for fresh chances with a different franchise.

“This feels like the right moment for me to explore my next leadership opportunity. I’m extremely grateful to my Commanders colleagues, our fans, and this community for all that we have accomplished these past four years, and am looking forward to the start of a very successful season for the Burgundy and Gold,” he said.

Josh Harris and the rest of the Commanders ownership were also grateful for what Wright had done for the organization in the nearly past half-decade.

“Jason has made a remarkable impact on the Commanders organization since he joined four years ago. He stepped in at a time of immense challenge. He has led this organization through an incredible transformation that set the stage for everything that is to come. I am extremely grateful to Jason for his partnership with me and the rest of the ownership group over the past year. His guidance has been invaluable and his leadership has helped reshape our culture,” they declared.

Will Dan Quinn and Adam Peters be able to operate well on long-term logistics in roster construction amid this move?