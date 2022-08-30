Commanders’ hope for Brian Robinson after release from hospital

It will take time before Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson can make his debut in the NFL. He would have likely been declared as the team’s starting running back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season if it weren’t for a scary shooting incident over the weekend that resulted in him getting hospitalized. Robinson was shot multiple times during a robbery attempt on Sunday, but the good news for him and the Commanders is that he is finally out of the hospital.

Now, the work to get back into his top form begins, and there is already early optimism that he could be back on the field even before the end of the 2022 NFL season.

Via John Keim of ESPN:

“Robinson will meet with Washington’s doctors Tuesday at the team’s facility to determine the extent of his rehabilitation, according to a source. Washington remains optimistic about his chances of playing this season, but coach Ron Rivera said Monday they’re uncertain when he’d be able to return.”

Brian Robinson can think about football sometime later. What’s important is that he is healthy and on track to full recovery. For now, the Commanders will have to roll with Antonio Gibson as their no. 1 running back. Gibson was on his way to becoming the main backup for Brian Robinson, but with the former Alabama Crimson Tide tailback injured, the Commanders will give the keys to the ground attack to him and JD McKissic.

The Commanders will open their 2022 NFL campaign at home against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11.