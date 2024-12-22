The Washington Commanders are set for a huge showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The Commanders could record their 10th win of the season if they defeat the Eagles. However, they are a bit banged up. Notably, tight end Zach Ertz is dealing with a concussion as well as a shoulder issue. But it appears as if news regarding him is rather promising.

Ertz is trending toward playing against the Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The veteran tight end was originally listed as questionable on the team's injury report. However, it looks like he should receive full clearance to play on Sunday in one of his team's biggest games of the season.

Ertz has had something of a renaissance with Washington in 2024. The veteran tight end has played 14 games, catching 54 passes. Ertz has racked up 526 receiving yards while averaging 9.7 yards per reception. This is his best offensive output since the 2021 season with the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN.

Commanders not shying away from Eagles in Week 16

Zach Ertz and The Commanders could not pull off a win in their last meeting with the Eagles. It was a rather close game, but Washington fell by a 26-18 scoreline. However, they certainly aren't backing down from a Philadelphia team that looks like a Super Bowl favorite out of the NFC.

Commanders running back Brian Robinson put Washington's confidence on full display with his recent comments. Despite the loss, he and Washington believe it isn't indicative of how they stack up with the Eagles. “We feel like we are the better team,” Robinson said, via Sports Illustrated.

The close game certainly has to give Washington confidence about their ability to win. However, the stage is a bit different. The regular season is two weeks from its conclusion after Week 16. If the first matchup was intense, this second clash should heighten the stakes tenfold. There is a lot on the line for each side, and it will certainly be interesting to see how they respond on the field.