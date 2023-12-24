With Sam Howell struggling once again, the Commanders made the switch to Jacoby Brissett at QB.

Even with the chaos surrounding the Washington Commanders, Sam Howell at least seemed locked in as the team's starting quarterback. However, Howell has only added to the dysfunction with his performance against the New York Jets in Week 16.

Howell was benched in favor of Jacoby Brissett with just over five minutes left in the third quarter, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The Commanders trailed the Jets 27-7.

Before being benched, Howell completed just 6-of-22 passes for 56 yards and two interceptions. Washington did not sustain a drive longer than 30 yards under Howell. To put it simply, Howell was a disaster for the Commanders under center in Week 16.

Brissett didn't calm the QB change noise upon his arrival. In his first drive at quarter, Brissett led Washington to the end zone and found Logan Thomas for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Week 16 wasn't the first time Ron Rivera has decided to bench Howell. He received the same treatment in the fourth quarter of Week 15's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Back-to-back benchings certainly has Commanders fans questioning if Howell is the right option under center.

At 4-10 and out of the playoff hunt, multiple changes are coming for the Commanders. Ron Rivera's seat has never been hotter with a coaching change widely expected. But after two poor performances, Howell might be next to join him.

Whether it's Jacoby Brissett or another quarter, Sam Howell's time in Washington now seems to be running out. After getting showered with optimism to begin the year, Howell's star power is burning out.