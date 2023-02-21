The Washington Commanders had a lukewarm 2022-23 season. Nobody really expected them to be strong playoff contenders, and yet they nearly made it. They were actually among the favorites to enter the postseason after Week 12. That is until they won just one out of their last five games and finished in last in the NFC East. Despite the fact that the start of free agency is still a few weeks away, it is likely that general manager Martin Mayhew and head coach Ron Rivera have already begun compiling a list of potential targets. Simply told, the Commanders still need more depth and support on both sides of the ball. Here we’ll look at five sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Commanders must consider signing in the 2023 offseason.

We enter Washington’s Year 4 under coach Rivera. As such, we expect to see upcoming changes to the coaching staff, with attention turning to free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. The team has been active in free agency in the past under Rivera, with mixed results ranging from high-priced and cheaper signings. Washington also gained $26.17 million this spring by moving on from Carson Wentz, which won’t affect the team’s salary cap. The team’s approach to free agency this year remains uncertain, but we hope to see them swing big.

Let’s look at five sneaky good free agents whom the Commanders must sign in the offseason.

5. OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Keep in mind that the Kansas City Chiefs tagged Orlando Brown as their franchise player for 2022, paying him over $16 million. Now, analysts predict he could earn $22 million and $21 million on his next deal, respectively. He has been a full-time first-stringer since 2019 and has earned four-straight Pro Bowl berths. Now, Brown is a left OT, a position where the Commanders have Charles Leno Jr. They could move Leno to the right side or release him to make room for Brown. This would be a pricey acquisition for Washington, but remember that this o-line unit needs improvement, especially with an inexperienced or middling veteran quarterback like Sam Howell.

4. DT Daron Payne

The Commanders absolutely must make a very strong effort to re-sign Payne, but things could become a bit tricky. Washington may not provide him with the contract he desires due to ownership concerns. After paying defensive lineman Jonathan Allen in 2021, the Commanders also need to consider other upcoming contracts. These included those of defensive ends Montez Sweat and Kamren Curl as well as defensive end Chase Young in two years. Washington’s best course of action is to sign Payne to a long-term contract. Yet, more inquiries may result in a franchise tag, giving Payne one year at about $19 million. They cannot just let him walk, though. He’s just too good.

The #Commanders have opened contract discussions with star DT Daron Payne, per coach Ron Rivera. Payne is coming off a career high 11.5 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss. Payne could get $20 million a year on a long-term deal. A franchise tag for Payne will be $18 million. pic.twitter.com/vzUG7ycDV5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2023

3. LB Tremaine Edmunds

As the Commanders have been looking for a genuine middle linebacker for a few seasons, Ron Rivera should consider signing a seasoned LB rather than shifting Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis about. This is where Tremaine Edmunds should help. He is a physical freak and a two-time Pro Bowler. The defense in Washington is already regarded as among the tightest in the League. Think about how much more effective this unit would be with the Edmunds in tow. This is despite the fact that he may come at a high cost. Still, it would fill a great need for this defense.

2. G Nate Davis

Guard Nate Davis had his best season yet, finishing the 2022 season with a 70.6 overall grade. That was his highest through four seasons. He also tallied a 66.8 pass-blocking grade, which was a significant improvement over his previous high. Although he ended the season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, Davis is expected to fully recover. Meanwhile, veteran right guard Trai Turner had a tough 2022 season, ranking 64th out of 78 qualifying guards with a grade of 53.0. Therefore, the Commanders could use an infusion of youth in their interior offensive line, regardless of who their quarterback is in 2023.

1. LB TJ Edwards

The biggest question mark for the Commanders heading into the 2023 NFL season is the middle linebacker position next to Jamin Davis, who was their 2021 first-round pick. The Commanders may find it difficult to spend on a top off-ball linebacker free agent due to potential big money extensions for Payne, Sweat, and Young. Nonetheless, adding TJ Edwards would be a huge acquisition for their defense. In 2022, he was one of only four linebackers to earn grades above 75.0 in both run defense and coverage. Despite being an undrafted free agent in 2019, he may not have a strong market this offseason with just 1.5 seasons as an every-down starter. Edwards deserves a strong multi-year deal that reflects his ability to play at a high level going forward.