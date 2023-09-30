It is an NFC East battle as the Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Eagles prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Commanders enter the game at 2-1 on the season. They were down going into the fourth quarter with Arizona but came back to win that game 20-16. Then the next week, they found themselves down once again. This time it was a 21-3 deficit to the Broncos, but once again, they could complete the comeback, winning 35-33. Last week there was no comeback though, as the only point of the game came with under a minute left in the game, and the Commanders fell 37-3 to the Bills.

Meanwhile, the Eagles come into the game at 3-0 on the year. They opened up with a win against the Patriots, taking them down 25-20. The next week they were even better. It was a dispatching of the Vikings 34-28. Then on Monday Night Football, they beat the Buccaneers, 25-11 to improve to 3-0 on the year. Now, they will have their first NFC East test as they face the Commanders.

Here are the Commanders-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Eagles Odds

Washington Commanders: +8.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-108)

Under: 43.5 (-112)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Eagles Week 4

TV: Fox

Stream: FuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

For the Commanders to have a chance in this game, Sam Howell has to be better. This year he has passed for 671 yards and three touchdowns. Still, last week was a disaster. He was just 19-29 last week with 170 yards passing and four interceptions. Howell threw four other turnover-worthy passes in the game and struggled with pressure. He was pressured on 20 of 39 dropbacks last week, and while the pressure rate was high, he also struggled to move around that. Howell was sacked nine times and scrambled for positive yards just once.

Meanwhile, Brian Robinson has been solid on the ground. He has run for 216 yards this year with two scores. Robinson has made the most of his chances this year. While he is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, 3.28 of those yards per carry are coming after contact. He has caused 12 missed tackles this year, while also having three runs over 15 yards on the season.

Same Howell will need a little more help from Terry McLaurin in this game. He has brought in 13 of 16 targets this year and does not have a drop. Still, that is for just 126 yards on the season and one score. He is averaging just 1.3 yards after the catch perception this year. Meanwhile, Curtis Samuel leads the team with 127 yards this year receiving, but he has only seen 12 targets on the season.

The defense for the Commanders will need to continue to be stout for them to cover. In the run game, they have made 42 stops for offensive failures this year, with eight from them from Daron Payne. Payne has an average point of tackle of just .2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Overall, Washington is in 22nd against the run this year, allowing 128.7 yards per game. They have fared much better against the pass though, giving up just 203.0 yards per game against the pass, which ranks them 13th in the NFL.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

The pass defense for the Commanders is going to have to slow down Jalen Hurts. This year he is 63-93 passing for 640 yards and three touchdowns. He also has three interceptions and another five turnover-worthy passes though. If he can continue to be accurate though, Hurts can guide the Eagles over the Commanders. Hurts has also been good on the ground this year. He has 100 yards rushing this year with 34 of those yards coming from scrambles. Hurts has also scored three times on the ground this year.

Running behind Hurts is D'Andre Swift. He has 308 yards on the ground this year with a touchdown. Swift has been getting some great blocking as well. While averaging 6.8 yards per carry, he is only getting 3.36 yards after first contact, meaning he is getting an average of three yards of blocking before first contact. That is enough yards to nearly get a first down every drive if the Eagles just run the ball every play.

The defense for the Eagles has also been solid. They rank 12th in the NFL in yards per game this year overall. They are first against the run this year, averaging just 48.3 yards per game in the run against them this year. Nakobe Dean has been the leader there. While he has just four tackles in the run game, he does not have a missed tackle, and all four tackles are stops for offensive failures. The Eagles have also gotten a solid pass rush this year. That is led by rookie Jalen Carter. He has 15 pressures this year on the quarterback, which has led to two sacks. Overall, the Eagles have eight sacks in three games so far.

The pass coverage has not been as good though. The Eagles are in the bottom half of the league against the pass this year. While they do have two interceptions, they have given up eight touchdowns this year. Darius Slay represents the dichotomy of the pass defense. He has allowed 14 of 21 target balls to be completed for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Still, he has a pass break up, an interception, and has dropped two interceptions this year.

Final Commanders-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Washington defense has not been good against the run this year. that is going to be an issue in this game. The combination of Jalen Hurts and D'Andre Swift in the backfield is a huge mismatch for the Commanders. Still, covering the spread is going to come down to converting opportunities. The Eagles already have five takeaways this year, and Sam Howell will allow more. Still, the Eagles have missed opportunities for takeaways as well. If they do not capitalize, the Commanders will make this a tight game. Expect them to capitalize though, and take a big win over Washington.

Final Commanders-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles -8.5 (-110)