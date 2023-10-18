New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been dealing with a neck injury that caused him to leave the team's loss against the Miami Dolphins and miss the last game against the Buffalo Bills. Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Daniel Jones will practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity as he has been cleared to throw, but has not been cleared for contact, according to Connor Hughes of SNY.

Jones did not practice for the Giants last week leading up to the game against the Bills, so it is a good sign that he is at least able to throw. Jones not being cleared for contact means that his status for this Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders is still in doubt.

Quarterbacks wear non-contact jerseys during practice regardless, but that factor is still the most important. When Jones suffered the injury against the Dolphins, he said that the concern is not being able to throw the ball. It was handling potential hits from defenders.

Brian Daboll was not with the Giants last time Jones suffered a neck injury in 2021, but that injury ended his season and led to him getting a procedure done in the offseason. That is why this injury is so significant, especially for him. However, Daboll did say that Jones' season is not over, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

If Jones is unable to play against the Commanders, Tyrod Taylor will play again. He filled in against the Bills, and nearly brought the Giants to a win. At 1-5, the Giants need any wins they can get.