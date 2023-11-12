Washington and Seattle are both desperate for a win, which makes our Commanders-Seahawks prediction and pick more interesting.

A pair of teams with some scuffling offenses will meet out on the gridiron as the Washington Commanders take on the Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Commanders-Seahawks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Without a doubt, the Commanders are more than desperate to win this game. Overall, Washington has only won two of their last seven games, and with their season hanging in the balance, this is as close to a must-win as it gets. At the moment, Washington is 4-5 but currently trail by only one game in the NFC Wild Card chase.

On the other side of things, the Seahawks are licking their wounds in a big way after it was Seattle that got blown out by Baltimore in blowout fashion. It was certainly a tough pill to swallow, but no one will be feeling sorry for them. At the end of the day, the ‘Hawks have to get back on the saddle and move forward. On paper, Seattle is still a solid 5-3 on the year and are in control of their own playoff destiny at the halfway point of the season.

Here are the Commanders-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Seahawks Odds

Washington Commanders: +5.5 (-105)

Seattle Seahawks: -5.5 (-115)

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Seahawks Week 10

Time: 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

For starters, the best shot that the Commanders have at covering the spread comes in the form of some improvement on the defensive side of the ball. More specifically, this passing defense has been getting torched by opposing quarterbacks. Throughout the team's first nine games, Washington has surrendered more than 250 passing yards per game. Simply put, this secondary is allowing way too many large chunk plays to put themselves in position to win games. If Washington continues to struggle on the back end, then the Seahawks will end up having the last laugh. ;

Fortunately, hopes are high for an offense that seemingly was in an experimental stage to start the season but are starting to click on all cylinders. Impressively enough, QB Sam Howell may be young, but the former North Carolina standout has amassed 2,471 yards already through the air. Believe it or not, but that is the second-most passing yards in all of the NFL. With his continued success in each passing game, Howell is only continuing to look the part of a franchise QB. After it was proven that the Seahawks couldn't hurt a fly with their secondary against the Ravens, don't be alarmed if the Commanders take advantage in this category from the opening kickoff.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Often times in sports, all you can do is tip your hat and keep marching along. This was the exact case a weekend ago for Seattle, and even though they did not do themselves any favors by any means, it was Baltimore that proved to be the better team.

Nevertheless, the loud and cheerful “12's” will be at a feverish pitch on Sunday in what continues to be one of the hardest places to play in all of professional football. After a disappointing opening season loss at home to the Rams, the Seahawks have reeled off three straight wins on their home turf, so this is a big reason why Seattle has a tremendous chance to cover the spread this weekend.

Clearly, not much for anything at all went right the last time Seattle graced the gridiron, but it is hard to believe that the Seahawks will be as bad as they were offensively. Since taking over the starting quarterback reigns in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade, Geno Smith has resurrected his career unexpectedly. However, he has happened to take a slight step back this season en route to only nine touchdown passes up to this point.

To make life easier for their signal caller, the Seahawks will need to play bruising brand of football with an added emphasis on the run game. With only 28 yards on 15 carries against the Ravens, it will once again be maddening if Seattle continues to struggle finding open running lanes for their halfbacks.

Final Commanders-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

Unquestionably, this game means a little more than the average NFL weekend for both sides! With a hard-fought victory, each team's playoff chances will only be catapulted as the season progresses. Even though the Commanders should have a great game plan under head coach Ron Rivera, the Seahawks will make a statement at home. Indeed, defeating this Seattle squad in their home stadium will prove to be too much of an uphill climb for Washington.

Final Commanders-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seahawks -5.5 (-115)