As Week 10 gets closer and Seattle prepares for Washington, we make our Seahawks Week 10 predictions against the Commanders.

With a Seattle Seahawks Week 10 game scheduled against the Washington Commanders, a lot of eyes will be on Geno Smith and co. Ahead of the Seahawks-Commanders game, we'll be making our Seahawks Week 10 predictions.

Seattle struggled in Week 9, as they were blown out by the Baltimore Ravens 37-3. The Seahawks are a quality playoff-level team at 5-3, but the big loss puts reality in check. Seattle still has a lot of work to do if they want to make a deep run in the postseason.

In Week 10 against the Commanders, the Seahawks have a golden opportunity to get back on track. Washington has been a solid team this season, sitting at 4-5. However, they are an unproven team with a young quarterback, Sam Howell, leading the charge. At the trade deadline, the Commanders sold, as they traded away two young pass rushers, Montez Sweat and Chase Young. This should help Seattle since they won't be facing as talented of a pass rush.

However, Washington still has some talent and has had many close games this season. Seattle needs to take them seriously, or they could find themselves losing a close game. With that said, let's move on to our Seahawks Week 10 predictions against the Commanders.

Seahawks defense picks off Sam Howell

Seattle's defense allowed the Ravens to dominate in all facets of the game. Baltimore's rushing attack was elite, with 41 carries for 298 yards and three touchdowns. This was a disappointing output from the Seahawks' defense, as they allowed Baltimore to run all over them the entire game.

Seattle needs to improve in stopping the run this week. However, it will be an easier matchup against Commanders. Washington's offense behind Howell has been inconsistent this season. In Week 9, Howell completed 29 of 45 passes for 325 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Howell hasn't had good ball security this season, as he has thrown nine interceptions.

The Seahawks have a talented secondary and should be able to force a mistake from Howell.

Geno Smith dominates the passing game

Geno Smith surprised the world last season, earning the starting quarterback job and playing at a high level. Smith's play earned him a payday this offseason, but he hasn't played at the same level. He has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 1,802 yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Smith needs to take better care of the ball moving forward. He struggled heavily against the Ravens, only completing 46.4 percent of his passes for 157 yards, zero touchdown, and one interception.

The veteran quarterback needs to have a bounce-back week against Washington. With the Commanders pass rush weakened after the trade deadline, it should help Smith have time in the pocket to deliver passes downfield. The Commanders have allowed the fourth-most passing yards this season.

Smith is a quality quarterback and has two elite wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. They also have 2023 first-round rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been improving throughout the season.

Smith should have a great game against Washington's weak secondary.

Seahawks get bounce-back win

This is an important game for the Seahawks to bounce back. They are tied with the San Francisco 49ers at 5-3 in the NFC West division. The 49ers currently hold the tiebreaker, but this is a close race.

Seattle has a chance to win the division; getting a win this week over the Commanders would go a long way.