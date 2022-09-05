‘Completely vulnerable’: Twins’ Chris Archer, Carlos Correa discussed Astros cheating scandal in the showers

Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Archer got completely and brutally honest on teammate Carlos Correa in a recent interview with Chris Rose. Rose asked Archer if he and Correa, who was formerly a member of the Houston Astros, ever discussed the Astros cheating scandal. And Archer did not provide a generic answer, per Chris Rose Sports.

“We (Chris Archer and Carlos Correa) have conversations about it,” Archer said. “I mean, the whole reason we wear the pitch-com is because of that whole situation. I don’t want to overshare, but I will anyways. It was one of those situations where, like, we were in the showers one day. Completely vulnerable. And we were able to just express, like, ‘hey can you tell me what was going on? Why? What made you think y’all had to do that? Obviously it was frowned upon.'”

Archer then discussed what made the shower the best place to have the difficult conversation with Carlos Correa.

“It was one of those situations where the shower was probably the best place because we’re both like naked,” Archer said. “We’re both coming at this completely vulnerable and after we had that talk, it’s like alright ‘it’s go time.'”

Chris Archer went on to discuss how Carlos Correa’s treatment by fans is a punishment all on it’s own. He added that the Twins put the situation behind them and are moving forward.

The Astros’ players received no suspension from the league. But as Archer mentioned, each player linked to the cheating scandal is consistently boo’d and taunted on the road.

Carlos Correa is now aiming to lead the Twins to the playoffs this season. Additionally, Minnesota would like to re-sign Correa if he opts out of his contract this offseason.