Following his win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City, Max Holloway recently made headlines when exploring the options for possible fights in the future. Ranked as the #2 Featherweight, Holloway has a plethora of big-name fighters he could target for a bout in the future. Names like The Korean Zombie and Gervonta Davis have swirled around, but now Holloway is mentioning Conor McGregor as a possible opponent.

“I’d like to test him.” Holloway mentioned when asked about the possibility of a McGregor rematch. The two fought in 2013 when Holloway was just 21 years old. Conor McGregor won via decision, the only time he went the distance at featherweight. “I would love to fight Conor. I was the only guy that took Conor to a decision at 45.”

Conor McGregor recently responded to Holloway’s remarks and made a statement of his own regarding the future of his career.

I’m never retiring so we defo fighting, lad. https://t.co/mmIyLcoP4B — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 28, 2023

“I’m never retiring, so we [definitely] fighting, lad.” It’s another hilarious installment of a classic McGregor Twitter back-and-forth, but is the former double-champ far-fetched in his assumption that the two could meet in the ring eventually? There’s no telling whether we will see Conor McGregor actually face off against Michael Chandler. The two still have yet to clear USADA protocols and there’s really no telling where McGregor is at with his leg rehabilitation.

With McGregor’s next fight also taking place at Welterweight, him and Holloway would evidently have to meet somewhere in the middle in terms of weight. Nevertheless, the two are open to a fight and there’s no doubt that bringing them together would call for ‘superfight’ status. Since their first fight, the two have gone on to have storied careers in their own rights. They’ve evolved into completely different fighters and would match up well stylistically.

What do you think? Could we see Holloway vs. McGregor 2?