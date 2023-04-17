Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Max Holloway put on a performance for the ages at UFC Kansas City this past weekend. Holloway and Arnold Allen put on an epic war for the fight fans that could be a fight of the year candidate.

There were a lot of naysayers out there that were saying that Max Holloway is past his prime and that he’s done. He went out there and put on a vintage Max Holloway performance and looked like the “Best boxer in the UFC” as he claims to be. Holloway put on yet another striking clinic and showed the best is blessed!

Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen Great scrap🔥pic.twitter.com/A6hWRn4qsQ — 🔥 Combat Sports Vids (@FireMMAVid) April 16, 2023

Max Holloway is certainly the No. 2 fighter in the featherweight division and he goes out there to prove it every time he in the octagon. The only four losses in the last 10 years were against the current featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski and the former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Being that Holloway has faced Volkanovski three times in his last six fights, he will need a couple more signature wins to warrant yet another title shot. With that said, let’s take a look at what could potentially be next Max “Blessed” Holloway.

What’s next for Max Holloway?

Considering Max Holloway has beaten the who’s who of the featherweight division, it is very hard to pinpoint the best matchups possible moving forward. There are still some intriguing matchups nonetheless that would have the fight fans excited for and could put him back into title contention. Let’s take a look at some of those matchups.

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung

This is the most logical first choice after Max Holloway called him out at the post-fight press conference. This is a fight that somehow has eluded the fight fans over the years when The Korean Zombie was in his prime. Now here we are, The Korean Zombie is a bit older and at the tail end of his MMA career but it still be a barn burner of a fight that would deliver.

Ilia Topuria

This would be yet another up and coming undefeated (13-0) prospect that would be looking to make their name with a signature over Max Holloway. Ilia Topuria has just been wrecking everyone since stepping foot inside the octagon with four straight finishes. If he is able to get past his biggest test to date in Josh Emmett there is reason to believe that he could be next on Holloway’s radar.

Movsar Evloev

Just like Ilia Topuria, Movsar Evloev is an undefeated prospect that has been dominating his opposition. Holloway is never one to shy away from good competition especially those that are young and hungry to take his spot. Evloev has his biggest test to date when he takes on Bryce Mitchell at UFC 288 on May 6th. If he is able to pass that test with flying colors and in devastating fashion a fight against someone at the top-5 could be imminent.