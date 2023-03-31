Conor McGregor is best known for his swaggering ways when he was the most well-known fighter in the UFC and quite possibly all of combat sports.

When McGregor was at the top of his game, he was “notorious” for his outrageous behavior, his extreme confidence and the lack of respect he often showed for his opponents. Much of his attitude and behavior may have been calculated to draw the attention of the press and the public, but at least some of it was part of his unvarnished thought process.

Now that he’s no longer a fighting champion, McGregor has calmed down quite a bit, and he faces many of the same issues that others residing in the United States are forced to contend with.

That includes violence in schools. The latest school shooting in Nashville caused McGregor to pause because he has children that go to school in the United States when he is in this country.

Conor McGregor said he would like to see armed guards placed in schools as a way to prevent tragic deaths resulting from those who bring weapons into school and shoot students and teachers.

“I would like to see armed protection at each school also. I have had my children at school here while stateside and have had my own armed guard present at the school. This was prior to the most recent school shooting also. If she shot her way in to that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down. Saving those children’s lives.”