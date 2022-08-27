Conor McGregor posts and deletes sexually suspicious IG stories

Conor McGregor is known for his controversial actions and statements. He clearly could care less what anyone thinks about him and is no stranger to getting into trouble. However, McGregor took it to a whole new level recently.

The 34-year old former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion posted a sexually suspicious video on his Instagram. The video was later deleted, but a page called Inside Fighting on Instagram captured the video before it was deleted and posted it on their page.

Warning: The video may be unsuitable for some viewers.

Conor McGregor has been all over the headlines as of late. According to the The U.S Sun, actor Mark Wahlberg offered McGregor a role in a future movie. So acting could be next on the agenda for McGregor if he accepts Wahlberg’s offer.

He’s also expected to star in a movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie will be a remake of the legendary film, “Roadhouse.”

In addition to working on his acting chops, Conor McGregor has also been trolling fellow boxers on Twitter, including Kamaru Usman.

“Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love!” McGregor was referring to a recent Usman loss in this tweet.

Conor McGregor has been busy as of late. But for the most part, he’s been trolling and acting. So it will be interesting to see what happens in reference to his sexually suspicious Instagram story.