Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake

It’s been over a year since Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC and while he’s not planning to give up MMA quite yet, he is exploring other opportunities. The Irishman is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming “Road House” remake of the classic ’80s film that starred Patrick Swayze. McGregor will step into a leading role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays a retired UFC fighter that takes on a bouncer job in the Florida Keys.

Here is the statement from McGregor via his spokesperson. Per Ariel Helwani:

Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role. Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR: pic.twitter.com/sDyXrw8guG — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 3, 2022

Hollywood has actually been trying to get Conor McGregor into a motion picture for a while, but he’d been hesitant. “The Notorious” was waiting for the perfect role and after he watched the original Road House film, McGregor was very interested in what the directors and producers had in mind for him. It’s unknown what character he’ll play right now, but McGregor will play an original role, not himself.

This is a huge get for the film because it’ll reach a much bigger audience with the addition of McGregor. Also joining him and Gyllenhaal on the cast is Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery.

Filming begins in the Dominican Republic this month. The Amazon Original Movie will be available on Prime Video once it’s released. As for Conor McGregor’s UFC career, it’s still unclear when he will step in the Octagon again.