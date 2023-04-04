The Derby d’Italia finds its way into the Coppa Italia semifinals as Juventus host Inter Milan in the Allianz Stadium! Catch the Coppa Italia odds series here, featuring our Juventus-Inter prediction and pick.

Juventus is still in its winning ways this year and is still in contention for the Serie A and Champions League. Juve is on a five-game winning streak, winning most recently against Hellas Verona in a 1-0 scoreline.

Inter Milan has been caught in a fumble lately. After a strong start in 2023, La Beneamata is currently in a four-game winless skid, losing to Fiorentina in its last game.

Here are the Juventus-Inter soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Juventus-Inter Odds

Juventus FC: +120

Inter Milan: +220

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +122

Under 2.5 Goals: -172

How to Watch Juventus vs. Inter

TV: DAZN

Stream: Paramount+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Juventus Can Beat Inter

Juve made it five wins on the spin by beating Verona on Saturday, having won the last Derby d’Italia against Inter before the international break. The Bianconeri also triumphed 2-0 at home to Inzaghi’s men in November, meaning they have won back-to-back meetings with the Nerazzurri after a run of four without a victory. Massimiliano Allegri’s team has kept three clean sheets in a row – and six in their last nine games – after shutting out Verona last time out, and they will look to keep things tight in the first leg of this last-four affair.

The loss against Roma at the start of March is the only blemish for Juventus in almost two months of action. Allegri is looking to extend his brilliant sequence of results against Simone Inzaghi with nine wins in 15 outings. Juventus, though, can be a very tough talk to crack when they are playing at the Allianz Stadium. The club has certainly overcome issues in the last few months. In Serie A, Juve has taken 10 points from their last five meetings with the teams currently above them, and their big-game credentials could translate into a successful first-leg outing on Tuesday.

Allegri’s team is seeking to extend their four-match winning home streak and put one foot in the final. With Inter’s offensive struggles as of late, Juventus can find itself pouring a lot of goals against a porous defense from the visitors.

For Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci and Paul Pogba are out while Federico Chiesa appears to be doubtful to make an appearance. Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria are still expected to lead the line for the Zebras. Allegri loves to put five midfielders in the pitch, so expect that Mattia De Sciglio, Filip Kostic, Adrien Rabiot, manual Locatelli, and Fabio Miretti will take the starting duties for Juve.

Why Inter Can Beat Juventus

Inter Milan is unable to shake off a poor run of form which has now hit four consecutive games. After having suffered at the hands of Juventus quite recently in the Italian Serie A, confidence will not be high within the visiting team coming into the game. Aside from the Serie A and the Champions League, Simone Inzaghi’s boys will be adamant to capture this silverware and add it to Inter Milan’s trophy cabinet.

There is no better time than now for Inter to act on all their tourneys. Internazionale has won just one of their last six matches – losing four – after they went down 1-0 on home soil to Fiorentina on Saturday. With Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku misfiring, Inter failed to net from 16 shots worth 2.8 expected goals in that game, and they have now been shut out in three successive games – a run which includes a 1-0 home loss to Juve last month.

On their travels, Inzaghi’s men are winless in four, failing to beat Sampdoria and losing to the likes of Bologna and Spezia during that sequence, and they do not head to the Allianz Stadium in good shape whatsoever. Moreover, Inter’s last win was against Lecce in their first match in March, scoring 2-0.

With their derby rivals expecting to deliver another grand game at Turin, there are expectations that this game features a fair number of changes considering that manager Simone Inzaghi wants to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Inter are also struggling with injuries of their own, but with other players stepping up, the team has managed to get past tricky situations. Hakan Calhanoglu, Dalbert, Federico Dimarco, and Milan Skriniar are on the treatment table for the visiting team. Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko are slotted to spearhead Inter’s attack while Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, and Matteo Darmian are expected to make a tight defensive backline.

Final Juventus-Inter Prediction & Pick

This will be an amazing derby match, but Juve has not lost its footing in the past few fixtures. Back the hosts to get the win over their rivals.

Final Juventus-Inter Prediction & Pick: Juventus (+120), Over 2.5 goals (+122)