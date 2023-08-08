Cory Sandhagen already talked to UFC president Dana White about his latest performance.

Sandhagen made it three wins in a row following a unanimous decision victory over short-notice opponent Rob Font in the UFC Nashville headliner this past weekend.

However, it was uneventful to say the least as Sandhagen resorted to wrestling Font for the duration of the 25-minute contest which didn't go down well with the crowd, fans on social media or even White who was said to have left his seat during the fourth round.

What wasn't known to most was that Sandhagen had suffered a fully torn tricep in the first round which more or less resulted in his wrestle-heavy game plan. However, White leaving is never a good sign and that could potentially affect Sandhagen's chances of getting the next bantamweight title shot.

But as far as Sandhagen is concerned, White was cool with his performance given all the circumstances.

“I actually already talked to Dana [White] about it,” Sandhagen said on The MMA Hour. “I was like, ‘Hey man, this happened, this happened, I really would’ve wanted to open up a lot more but didn’t feel comfortable.’ And he was real cool with it. He was fine with it. He just told me to heal up and he was real nice about it.

“… There was just no weirdness [from White]. And in my last three opponents, I stopped Song Yadong, who’s a very, very good fighter and is going to continue to prove that he’s really good fighter. I know that he’s going to be one of the best in the division one day. I beat ‘Chito’ [Marlon Vera] by a mile and I beat Rob by two miles. You can’t really make too much of an argument that I don’t deserve the title shot next.

“I know that the last fight took out maybe a little bit of momentum, but you factor in all of the other things outside of the fight — and even inside the fight with the injury — and you can’t hate me too much for for the way that the fight played out. I still 50-45’d one of the best guys in the world on a bum arm.”

As for White reportedly leaving his seat? Sandhagen doesn't buy it as he feels it could have been for a number of reasons.

“I don’t know, I think it’s probably true if people were saying that, but that could be for a number of reasons,” Sandhagen added. “That just doesn’t have to [be because of the fight]. He’s a busy dude and all of that.

“But yeah, when I talked to him, he was real friendly, real nice, was super understanding, and there was no, ‘Hey, motherf*****, you should’ve done this.’ There was none of that. It was all understanding.”