Many have won big betting on the Kansas City Chiefs over the years. There have also been some who have lost quite a bit betting against the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngval is one of the most well-known sports bettors today. For one, Mattress Mack won big in November after he bet on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series. The longtime furniture store owner took home an astounding $75 million after the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in last year’s Fall Classic, which is believed to be the largest sports wager payout ever.

Mattress Mack has also lost millions betting on sports. He reportedly did not bet on Super Bowl 57, but he lost $1 million after he bet on the San Francisco 49ers to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54.

Mattress Mack caught up with Mahomes ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, and he joked that the two-time Super Bowl winner has cost him “millions betting against you.” Mahomes replied by letting Mattress Mack know he needs to “be with me next time.”

"You cost me millions betting against you." Mahomes and Mattress Mack linked up at the Kentucky Derby 😂 pic.twitter.com/gqMYe7FAC4 — br_betting (@br_betting) May 6, 2023

FanDuel currently has the Chiefs at +600 odds to win Super Bowl 58, so Mattress Mack might want to take Mahomes’ advice if he plans to soon place a bet on this game.