Former Campbell Fighting Camels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams could be an ideal target for an HBCU as he enters the transfer portal

Former Campbell Fighting Camel standout quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on X Wednesday morning. Williams, a redshirt senior, is expected to garner some interest from FBS schools. However, given his experience playing against HBCUs, the transfer quarterback may consider joining a former rival.

“Dear Campbell,” Williams wrote on his farewell post, “I'm grateful with how this place has connected me with the people that will forever have a positive impact on me. The thing about time is that it waits for no one and when it comes you must respect it and take action. Our time has ended together and I know I left a legacy that will forever be cherished. After seeking wise counseling, I've decided to enter the transfer portal. The history is there and I wrote my own story!”

Hajj-Malik Williams has had some incredible games against HBCU teams just this season. In a 49-48 overtime loss against North Carolina Central, Williams completed 20 of his 26 passing attempts for 302 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. He connected with Jalen Kelsey for a 70-yard touchdown, helping Kelsey rack up 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns off seven catches. Williams also ran for 17 yards on four carries.

The Fighting Camels defeated Hampton University 30-27 in early October. Williams threw for 238 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 14-21 passing. In his final game with Campbell, the Fighting Camels defeated North Carolina A&T 28-14. Against the Aggies, Williams completed 15 of his 20 passing attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 21 yards on nine carries.

Williams has yet to post any potential offers or indications on where he's leaning.