The Denver Broncos are determined to return to relevance quickly, and if that means trading veteran and key players like Courtland Sutton, they seem to be willing to make such move.
According to the latest rumors, the Broncos are “quietly shopping” Sutton, per Matthew Berry of NBC Sports Edge. Denver is not really pushing hard for a trade, but if a “decent offer” comes along, they are said to be ready to part ways with the veteran wideout.
It remains to be seen what the Broncos will do this offseason, but it is clear Sean Payton and the Broncos’ front office are not afraid to make changes if it results to the team being able to compete for the playoffs and Super Bowl once again.
“As long as we are talking Denver, I’m told the Broncos are quietly shopping Courtland Sutton. Not actively pushing him, but definitely trying to see if there’s a trade market for him and if they get a decent offer, would move him,” Berry wrote.
It is unknown what kind of trade package the Broncos want to move Courtland Sutton, but considering that they don’t pick until the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they might be motivated to get some draft assets in return.
Sutton’s potential trade isn’t surprising as well in a financial standpoint. If the Broncos want to clear cap space, the 27-year-old wideout is a logical option considering his cap hit of $18.2 million in 2023, per Bleacher Report.