The Denver Broncos are determined to return to relevance quickly, and if that means trading veteran and key players like Courtland Sutton, they seem to be willing to make such move.

According to the latest rumors, the Broncos are “quietly shopping” Sutton, per Matthew Berry of NBC Sports Edge. Denver is not really pushing hard for a trade, but if a “decent offer” comes along, they are said to be ready to part ways with the veteran wideout.

