By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos were a mess in 2022, but they’re already looking to put the disappointing season behind them. Star wide receiver Courtland Sutton expressed his confidence for the 2023 season, indicating that he thinks Russell Wilson is poised for a major bounce-back next year. Following the 4-13 campaign, Sutton made a bold claim about the Broncos’ franchise quarterback, suggesting an All-Pro or Pro Bowl season is looming in 2023, via Zac Stevens of DNVR.com.

Via Stevens on Twitter:

“There’s nothing in my body that questions if he’s going to be able to come back and be All-Pro and a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback next year for us,” Sutton said of Wilson.

It was certainly a year to forget for Wilson. After signing the $242 million contract with the Broncos, Wilson struggled in Year 1. Across 15 starts, Wilson recorded just 16 touchdown passes and threw 11 interceptions. It was the fewest touchdowns he’s thrown in a season in his 11-year NFL career, and the 11 interceptions are tied for the second-most on his resume. He completed a career-worst 60.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,524 yards.

Wilson’s chemistry with Courtland Sutton didn’t fully come online in 2022, either. The fifth-year wide receiver was targeted 109 times, making 64 receptions for 829 yards and just two touchdowns. Those are numbers they’ll want to improve upon in 2023, and Sutton is confident they’ll do precisely that.

With Russell Wilson locked in for the foreseeable future, Broncos fans will be praying that Sutton’s prediction comes to fruition, as it was an incredibly underwhelming year in the Mile High City after some lofty preseason expectations.