Another year has passed without the Dallas Cowboys winning the Super Bowl. This just stokes their rabid fanbase’s desire to go back to the promised land and win the big one. As such, the next few months will be filled with speculation about what the Cowboys can or will do to improve their chances next season. Despite their success in 2022, the Cowboys have several weaknesses that must be addressed in the offseason. Several key contributors from last year’s team are facing uncertain futures in Dallas. Here we’ll look at the four best players that the Cowboys have to target during 2023 NFL Free Agency right now.

In the upcoming free agency period, the Cowboys will need to have a plan to retain higher profile players. These include guys like Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. Keep in mind that their contracts will be up in the next few seasons. Despite losing Amari Cooper and several other players in last year’s free agency period, the Cowboys still managed to match their win total from the previous season. However, they will need to carefully balance retaining key veterans while also finding ways to upgrade their team this year. Finding these fixes won’t be easy, but they will be necessary.

Let’s look at the four best players that the Dallas Cowboys have to target during 2023 NFL free agency.

1. Jamel Dean

To further strengthen their defense, the Cowboys should consider acquiring a shutdown corner to pair with Trevon Diggs. Remember that the success of the Philadelphia Eagles defense with Darius Darius Slay and the New York Giants defense with James Bradberry demonstrates the potential benefits of having a strong cornerback pairing. Yes, the Cowboys already have a solid defense with Diggs and less notable corners. Still, Dan Quinn could do even better with a more dynamic duo.

Enter Jamel Dean. He is a relatively unknown signing that could potentially benefit the Cowboys, but he has shown significant improvement in his position. He may also have a lucrative contract soon. His physical attributes and aggressive play in the running game align with the type of cornerback that the Cowboys value. Dean’s skills would complement the existing cornerback group, which appears to be lacking outside of Diggs and DaRon Bland. Therefore, adding Dean would be a terrific move for the Cowboys.

2. Javon Hargrave

For a while, the Cowboys have been making do with subpar options at defensive tackle. Sure, Osa Odighizuwa is a dependable starter who can provide some interior pass rush. Still, the rest of the group is not particularly impressive. The team also has an impressive array of outside pass-rushers. This includes Micah Parsons, who is one of the best defensive talents in the league. However, the Cowboys may benefit from bolstering their interior line with some run-stuffers who have a history of solid production. Obviously, this could help to strengthen the defense overall.

The Eagles’ Javon Hargrave would be an awesome pick-up in this case. He is set to receive the largest contract outside of DaRon Payne, who was franchise tagged, and with reason. Hargrave’s ability to take over a football game has been on full display at times throughout his career. Additionally, he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Right now, the Cowboys’ defensive tackle hole remains. If they truly want to address it, signing Hargrave would be a strong move. It would go a long way toward bolstering their run defense while also giving them pass-rush ability.

Although the front office may not want to acknowledge it, the Cowboys clearly felt the absence of Amari Cooper last season. Cooper’s move to the Cleveland Browns resulted in an impressive 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. This left CeeDee Lamb to carry the majority of the receiving workload. Injuries were also a factor, with James Washington missing games due to a foot injury. Michael Gallup also did not perform at the same level following his torn ACL. The team’s offense would benefit from having a reliable second receiver who can provide Dak Prescott with another weapon to utilize.

As such, Dallas should target JuJu Smith-Schuster. Sure, maybe he stays in Kansas City, but if Smith-Schuster wants to look elsewhere, Dallas is a viable option. He stated last year that he was impressed with the Cowboys’ facilities and that he “wouldn’t mind” catching passes from Prescott. With all due respect, Smith-Schuster together with Lamb would be ultra-entertaining to watch.

4. Odell Beckham, Jr.

It was not too long ago when the Cowboys hosted free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a visit. That was after he had met with the Buffalo Bills and Giants. Although Beckham left without a contract, there is a possibility that a resolution may be reached this offseason.

There is no doubt that the addition of Beckham to the Cowboys offense would provide an extra playmaker alongside Lamb, Prescott, and Tony Pollard. OBJ’s potential fit with the group is extremely enticing. With Mike McCarthy now serving as the offensive play-caller, the team could benefit from the added receiving boost. As Beckham is currently a free agent, the Cowboys can also sign him as soon as possible. To be blunt, after all the speculation, it would seem fitting for Beckham to end up as a Dallas Cowboy in 2023.