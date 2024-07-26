As July moves into August, the Dallas Cowboys leadership is preaching patience when it comes to the contracts of their three biggest stars. The players in question? Edge rusher Micah Parsons, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The first two players are currently in training camp. Lamb, however, is working out in Houston while he awaits a new contract.

“We have a very unique situation,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said in a report to ESPN. “We have a quarterback, who played at the top of his game last year, second in MVP voting, who can leave [after this season]. And then we've got two players who can't leave … We could sign one of them and both of them — rightfully so — believe they should be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. And totally respect that. So very difficult situations that we're trying to work through with them. They want to win. They want to put a ring on their finger, and they understand the difficult situation we have.”

Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb's future with Dallas uncertain

2024 will be a pivotal season for Dallas, as the team tries to capture their first Lombardi Trophy since the 1995-1996 season. The early Cowboys dynasty was led by three major stars in quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith and wide receiver Michael Irvin. The current version of the team has Prescott filling the Aikman role, while Lamb is the new Irvin. However, Parsons is the team's biggest star, just like Smith was for the 90s squad.

The three stars could all be gone by next summer. Lamb is currently in the fifth-year option of his rookie deal and is holding out in order to secure a long-term commitment. Parsons could do the exact same thing next summer. Holding out to lock in a new and more secure deal works much of the time. Meanwhile, Prescott will be a free agent next March.

What will the future hold for Cowboys trio?

Spending over a couple of seasons in one city allows you to foresee a future in which you and your family could spend a good amount of your lives. Parsons is in year four. Lamb, year five. Prescott is the quarterback who replaced Tony Romo. You know, the guy breaking records for how much an NFL game analyst makes?

Keeping all three in place and adding younger and/or cheaper talent could make this the first Cowboys team to win a title since 1995. That's almost 30 years ago now! Signing this trio of stars could lead to another dynasty for the franchise dubbed “America's Team.”