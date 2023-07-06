The proving grounds of Dallas Cowboys training camp loom large on the horizon as the NFL regular season creeps closer every day. Thanks to a flurry of offseason moves through trades, free agent signings and the draft, the Cowboys' roster is set up well in the waning months of the offseason. The additions of Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks were a big step forward for Dallas' secondary and passing game. Retaining Johnathan Hankins, Leighton Vander Esch, and Donovan Wilson and acquiring Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith in the first round bodes well for the defense too. After a productive offseason that kept some of last year's top performers in Dallas and added some new faces to the mix, there aren't many roster spots left to go around. These are some of the players that could find themselves looking for a new contract by the time training camp ends.

Jourdan Lewis, CB

Jourdan Lewis' Lisfranc injury last season put an end to his season. After some recent acquisitions in the secondary and considering the wealth of young, talented defensive backs the Cowboys have right now, it may have also ended his career in Dallas.

Lewis has had his moments in Dallas. After hauling in three picks in 2021, Lewis was starting to become lauded as one of the Cowboys' more opportunistic playmakers on defense. On the whole, however, Lewis' coverage ability has not been at its peak in recent seasons. In his six games last season, Lewis was targeted 29 times by opposing quarterbacks and relinquished 24 receptions for an average of 9.2 yards per catch.

Dallas has a lot of options in the secondary. The emergence of young, cheap players like DaRon Bland and Israel Mukuamu last season, plus the acquisition of perennial Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore doesn't leave many snaps to go around at cornerback. The front office also stands to clear nearly $5 million in cap if they move on from Lewis.

Neville Gallimore, DT

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It feels like more than three years since Dallas drafted Neville Gallimore as a high-upside interior rusher. In three NFL seasons, Gallimore has teased the athleticism and motor that made him such an intriguing part of the Cowboys' 2020 draft class, but he's never been able to put it all together. With Mazi Smith's imminent arrival at the front of Dallas' defensive line rotation, Gallimore may have finally run out of time to prove himself.

The Cowboys went through a similar situation with Trysten Hill a year ago. Osa Odighizuwa stepped right in and played the role the Cowboys had always hoped Hill would be able to, so they cut Hill. As long as the Dallas brass sees what they need to see from Smith in training camp, Gallimore could receive a similar treatment.

Sean McKeon, TE

It's starting to become hard to imagine where Sean McKeon fits into the picture at tight end for the Cowboys. Dallas picked up a player that was in the conversation for best tight end in the 2023 draft in Luke Schoonmaker. That selection came a year after Dallas got two of the best rookie tight ends in last year's class, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.

It's no secret the Cowboys love their tight ends. Don't be surprised to see a combination of two or three of Dallas' young stud tight ends out on the field at any given time once the new season begins. It doesn't seem likely that there is room for a fourth, especially if Dallas picks up another player that requires a corresponding move between now and Week 1.