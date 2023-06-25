The Dallas Cowboys gave their wide receiver room a big boost when they traded for veteran Brandin Cooks last March. Cooks is expected to play a significant role in Dallas' offense, not because of his potential to contribute on the field but also for his positive influence on his new teammates like fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“I’m a visual learner and I’m just watching him as he runs his routes, the way he preps, the way he practices, how he goes about his business. I love each and every part of it,” Lamb shared (h/t Todd Archer of ESPN). “I mean, he’s a professional to a ‘T'. My coach told me bringing him in will be the best thing for me and it is.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Cowboys acquired Cooks from the Houston Texans, who got a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fifth-rounder in exchange for the wide receiver. In three seasons with the Texans, Cooks managed to rack up 2,886 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 228 receptions and 346 targets in 44 games. He should find himself in a much more favorable offensive environment with the Cowboys than he did in Houston.

Cooks, who will be turning 30 years old in September, still has plenty of gas left in the tank and should be able to contribute right away to the Cowboys' passing attack that averaged 223.1 yards per game in the 2022 NFL season — 13th overall in the league. Together with Lamb and Michael Gallup, Cooks form a dangerous three-headed monster downfield for the Cowboys, who finished with a 12-5-0 record in 2022.