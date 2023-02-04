For the second year in a row, Tom Brady called it a career, and this time around, he said that it is “for good.” The now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to Twitter on Wednesday to release a video announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Brady had quite a roller-coaster past year both on and off the field, from his divorce from Gisele Bundchen in October to the Buccaneers’ NFC wild-card round exit against the Dallas Cowboys last month. From former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman’s standpoint, he believes that Brady did not enjoy what turned out to be his final season in the NFL.

“For the first time, it didn’t look like he was really enjoying the game of football,” Aikman said during a recent appearance on Sportsradio 96.7 FM’s ‘The Musers’ show. “And I know it’s a sport that he really loves, but he went through a lot. [He] went through a lot professionally, went through a lot personally.”

Brady’s call to retire did not come as a surprise to Aikman, who noted that many in the Buccaneers organization had no clue what the seven-time Super Bowl winner was ultimately going to decide on.

“But it wasn’t until the end of the year, when I was down on the field before the Cowboys game in that playoff game that I was talking to some people within the organization, and they didn’t know what he was going to do,” Aikman said. “But they kind of felt like he might continue to play. And I thought well, they see him every day, so I thought well, maybe there’s a chance.

“But I wasn’t totally caught off guard by it. … There’s still teams in this league that if he was available they would want him to be on their roster and I think that’s about as high a compliment as you can have.”

Aikman believes that Brady will receive “some calls” to come out of retirement, but he would be “shocked” if the longtime quarterback ends up playing in the 2023 campaign.

“I do think there are some calls that will be made,” Aikman said. “But I’d be shocked [if he came back.]”

Brady capped off his run in the NFL with multiple records, including the most touchdown passes in regular season play (649).