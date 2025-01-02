Perhaps Mike McCarthy doesn’t know who will start at quarterback on Sunday, or whether he will be coaching the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. But he does know that Micah Parsons picked up an injury amid his double-digit sack chase.

However, it doesn’t sound like much for Parsons, who only drew a “limited” tag with a wrist injury, according to nbcsports.com.

Parsons needs half a sack to continue his streak of double-digit sack seasons. He has 50 sacks in his four-year career. After three straight All-Pro seasons, Parsons has only played 12 games this year. That has helped limit his sack total to 9.5 He also has a career-low 39 tackles. His previous low came last year with 64.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons still hasn’t been paid

One thing hovering over Parsons’ season is his contract. He is under contract for 2025, the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. The Cowboys figure to be aggressive in signing him to a new deal, but that would give them three of the highest-paid players in the NFL along with quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Parsons said he wants to remain in Dallas, according to espn.com.

“I'm Jerry's guy,” Parsons said. “I know it's easier said than done because I'm not at the table, but that's my guy. We talk about it and how much we appreciate each side, but I know numbers talk. But man, at the end of the day whatever it takes for me just to continue to be a Cowboy until I retire, that's what I want. And I know it's going to be hard conversations and reality checks, but I think I'm a good enough caliber to be here.”

After seemingly throwing McCarthy under the bus in November, Parsons recently gave the embattled coach a vote of confidence.

“I would like a fair shot with everyone back — players, coaches —because the injuries kind of struck of what this season could really be,” Parsons said. “The injuries have been terrible. And, you know, it really sucks. Seeing Zack (Martin), D-Law (DeMarcus Lawrence) not having the year I know he planned to have. He had such a great start. It really sucks.

“In terms of coaching, man, Coach Mike, me and his relationship has always been really good. He always took real good care of me. I just don't know how the business side of it's going to go, you know? )Owner and general manager Jerry Jones) has his own mindset about who he wants to coach. This is his team. I'm kind of just, like, a pawn in this business.”