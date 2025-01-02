The Chicago Bears will be looking for a head coach this offseason, and there are a few names out there that could be candidates. One of those coaches may be Mike McCarthy, who, if he is let go by the Dallas Cowboys, the Bears might be a choice for him.

“Pete Carroll might not be the only Super Bowl-winning coach vying for the Bears job,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. “I've talked to multiple people who believe McCarthy — should he leave Dallas — could set his sights on Chicago. He would give the Bears much-needed experience and offensive acumen.

“Despite his rocky tenure in Dallas, McCarthy would stack up well if parachuting into this candidate pool and provide leadership. He turned 61 in November but seems to have the energy for the job. He's quite familiar with NFC North football, too. This might not graduate from a working theory stage, but enough people have mentioned the scenario to make it worth mentioning here.”

McCarthy is one of the more successful coaches in the league, and he could be of great service to the Bears if they choose to pursue him. Though he hasn't had a lot of success with the Cowboys when it comes to the postseason, he has good regular season records.

Could Mike McCarthy bolt the Cowboys?

There are rumors that several teams may be interested in Mike McCarthy, but first, his future with the Cowboys has to be talked about. McCarthy was recently asked if he hopes to return to the Cowboys next season, and he responded with, “We have to finish the race. We’ll have time to talk about that next week,” via Cowboys reporter Josh Tolentino.

Since joining the Cowboys in 2020, McCarthy has had some up-and-down seasons, but the most glaring issues have been in the playoffs. Just last season, the Cowboys were having one of their better seasons and were dominated by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

If the Cowboys move on from McCarthy, it'll be interesting to see what direction they go in. It would also be a sight to see how many teams go after McCarthy and where he would prefer to go. The Bears already have a nice foundation on offense with Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze, and if they can get the right head coach, there's no doubt that they'll be better than they were last season.