It seemed inevitable that Brandin Cooks would one day be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooks was linked with the Cowboys for the past couple of years. He was regularly in the rumor mill with Dallas ahead of last season’s NFL trade deadline, but he ultimately stayed put with the Houston Texans. The wideout’s run with the Texans came to an end in March when they traded him to the Cowboys in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

Cooks has spent plenty of time at the Cowboys' OTAs both learning Mike McCarthy’s playbook and building early chemistry with Dak Prescott. There is much that has already stood out to Cooks about Prescott, including the quarterback's “leadership skills.”

“The biggest thing that jumped off the bat to me is that I’ll follow Dak into a frontline already,” Cooks said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “GBag Nation” show. “I mean, his leadership skills is unbelievable.

“To be relatively so young, in a sense in this league, the way that he can lead his offense, lead this team, it’s contagious, and it makes everyone around him better.”

Cooks is set to feature for the fifth different team in his run in the NFL. He has a few goals in mind for this year that can help him get off to a potent start with the Cowboys.

“I think the biggest thing is, for me, I think about just keeping my standard with the way that I show up with the way that I work,” Cooks said. “As long as I keep that, it doesn’t matter what building I’m under, I feel like I’ll always have success.

“So that’s my mindset coming in, buying into the culture but to keep my standard so everyone else can either match or surpass it but having that standard of just wanting to work and be the best that I can possibly be, I think that’s one of the keys.”

Cooks is coming off of a 2022 season with the Texans in which he recorded 57 receptions and 699 receiving yards.

The Cowboys’ mandatory minicamp schedule will kick off on June 6.