How 'bout that Cowboys brotherhood?

Plenty has already been written about the MVP case that could be made for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, but not much has been said by Prescott as to why he's emerged as the MVP front-runner as we enter week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. Even though Dak never uttered those three letters, he said plenty about what makes this Cowboys team so much different than any of the ones he's been on in the past.

“Camaraderie, the brotherhood, the goofiness of being able to flip that switch, lock in, be accountable to one another and play at a high level is what's special about that group in there,” Prescott said, per Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “Guys are more disciplined, guys are being accountable to it. Not just [saying], ‘We got this brotherhood, that's our strength.' But rather like, ‘It's our strength because of what I do, so I got to make sure I do my job. I got to make sure I stay committed to my role.'

Dak Prescott has clearly done his job and stayed committed to his role. Before the season, Prescott claimed he wouldn't throw double-digit interceptions again, and at this point in the season, Dak's 28-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio is the best in the NFL. He's also 1st in passing touchdowns, 2nd in passer rating, and 4th in passing yards. The most important stat of all: the Cowboys are 10-3, tied for the best record in the NFL. And for Dak, that last stat is what matters most.

“We're winning games, first and foremost,” Prescott said. “As I've talked about, what I play is for at the end of the year, one of the last teams, and being the last team standing [winning the Super Bowl]. But obviously if I'm named in those [MVP] talks, then we're putting ourselves in the right spot. For me, it's about continuing to do whatever I can to put this team in the best position, get that guy [CeeDee Lamb] the ball and just win games. The rest will take care of itself.”

Not that it matters because my vote is as real as the New England Patriots' chances of winning the Super Bowl this year, but at this point in the season, Dak Prescott would have my vote to win the NFL MVP award. I haven't seen a quarterback who has played as well consistently, or whose 2023 season feels as high as Dak Prescott's, and with a win over Philadelphia last week, the Cowboys seemed to prove that this year might just be a little bit different in Big D.