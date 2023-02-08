As the Dallas Cowboys search for answers after coming up short in the postseason, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says none of the questions should center around quarterback Dak Prescott.

Lots of criticism was thrown Prescott’s way after a subpar performance during the Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional playoff round. The loss guaranteed Dallas wouldn’t make the conference championship game for the first time since 1995.

Speaking at Super Bowl 57 Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center, CeeDee Lamb sent a message to Prescott’s critics.

“Some experts don’t know anything, I’m going to be honest. Because they swear they know Dak inside and out,” Lamb told USA TODAY Sports.”In the position he plays, you know a lot of people are going to be (critical of) him, but I want him to know that I’m always in his corner, no question. He doesn’t ever have to doubt that, regardless of how he plays, good, bad or indifferent.”

One can understand why Lamb is quick to come to the defense of his quarterback, but it still doesn’t take away from the play on the field. Prescott threw for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to the 49ers. Combine that with another lackluster performance against the same San Francisco squad that knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs last season, and questions start to float around about Prescott being the man that can bring prominence back to Dallas.

Lamb firing back at Prescott’s critics is probably just a classic episode of taking frustrations out on the media. People don’t have to know a player to see when the performance is good or bad. In the regular season, Dak has been good. In the playoffs, that’s been a different story more often than not.

Regardless of the results, Prescott will always have a supporter in Lamb.