CeeDee Lamb’s honest assessment of Dak Prescott amid rehab will fire up Cowboys fans

Dak Prescott is back to throwing the football after a thumb injury, and based on CeeDee Lamb’s comments, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is really close to returning.

Prescott has been sidelined since September 11 after suffering from a fractured thumb in his throwing hand during their Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a massive step towards his return, however, he got back to throwing again in Wednesday’s practice.

The Cowboys signal-caller told reporters after the drills that he has velocity on his throws, and as Ed Werder of ESPN confirmed with Lamb, that’s truly the case.

“Physically, he’s got his power back. You feel it in every throw,” CeeDee Lamb said of Prescott.

Dak Prescott is unlikely to suit up for the Cowboys when they play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6–with Cooper Rush expected to continue filling in as QB1 for the outing. Nonetheless, this latest development certainly puts Prescott to come back sooner rather than later.

The 29-year-old star QB was initially predicted to be ready by Week 5 when they played the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately that didn’t happen, with Prescott reportedly struggling gripping the ball with his surgically repaired thumb.

Luckily for Prescott, there hasn’t been a lot of pressure on him to rush his recovery. With the Cowboys undefeated since Rush took over, it has given Prescott the opportunity to focus on his recovery without being bothered. Now, he’s getting really close to ending the long wait for the Dallas faithful.