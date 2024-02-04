CeeDee Lamb praises Dak Prescott after their breakout season for the Cowboys.

Although the season didn't end how the Dallas Cowboys had hoped, it was a stellar year for both CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. They both put up career numbers and they should continue playing like that as long as they're together. While visiting the Pro Bowl Games, the star wide receiver hyped up his quarterback in a big way.

Lamb called himself and Prescott “one of the top duos” in the NFL, per Sirius XM Radio. Statistically speaking, it's hard to argue with him. But the Cowboys star wide receiver only had nice things to say about Dak Prescott.

.@DallasCowboys WR CeeDee Lamb discussed the chemistry he has with QB Dak Prescott… “We're definitely one of the top duos, if not the best QB-WR duo in the league.” 📻 https://t.co/u2cRkasH7n#ProBowlGames | #DallasCowboys | @_CeeDeeThree pic.twitter.com/2R5ywpmp1u — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 4, 2024

CeeDee Lamb was an absolute monster this season. It felt like he popped off in every game. The superstar wide receiver finished the season with 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns off of 135 receptions. All of which are career highs. As for Dak Prescott, the veteran quarterback recorded 4,516 yards, 36 passing touchdowns (career high), and just nine interceptions. With production like that, it's no wonder the Cowboys offense was on fire throughout the regular season.

It'll be interesting to see how Dallas improves next year. They finished with a disappointing playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers after entering the playoffs as the two seed. We should expect Lamb and Prescott to continue playing at a high level. But there are some questions the Cowboys must answer this offseason.

This is one of the most intriguing teams in the league right now. It appears they have everything you'd want on paper but just haven't been able to get the job done. With that said, the Cowboys may be aggressive this offseason to try and build a super team to finally end the nearly 30 year Super Bowl drought.