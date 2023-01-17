Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went viral on Monday for his angry outburst over Brett Maher’s pitiful kicking performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite his frustrated reaction, though, Prescott emphasized he hasn’t lost his belief on the veteran kicker.

For those who missed it, Maher missed four straight attempts for the extra point in the contest. When he missed the record-breaking third PAT during the second quarter, Prescott couldn’t help but slam his helmet on the bench and yell, “Go for f***ing two.”

Dak Prescott has seen enough of the missed extra points. “Go for f**ckin’ two!” pic.twitter.com/yuPH7FN8NE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2023

Speaking to reporters after the contest, however, Dak Prescott offered his support to Brett Maher and emphasized that it’s normal to have a bad day. While Maher couldn’t have chosen the worst possible day to play poorly, Prescott expressed confidence that the kicker can bounce back.

“I just played like sh** a week ago. So I mean, that happens…Knowing what that guy has done with resiliency he’s shown throughout his career, personally, no doubt that he will come back next week and be perfect,” Prescott shared, per Ed Werder of ESPN.

Prescott would probably have a different tune had the Cowboys lost to the Buccaneers because of those missed field goals, but at the end of the day, Dallas won and that’s what matters. Maher will get another chance in the divisional round to make up for his errors, and sure enough, Prescott and co. have high expectations on him now.

The Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday in what could be another intriguing showdown.